Solar power systems in 7 govt-run schools in Goa to generate 1.1 lakh units of energy

Panaji, May 27 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday inaugurated solar power systems in seven government-run schools in the state, which is expected to generate 1.1 lakh units of energy annually and benefit more than 3,000 students.

This project is an example of how sustainability, innovation and education can come together to empower our children and protect our environment, Sawant wrote on his X handle.

"Inaugurated the Solar power systems in 7 Government schools across Goa under NetApp CSR initiative, the Shine On - Embracing Solar Energy for Our Schools initiative," he said.

"This project has Solar capacity: 62.5 kW across 7 schools, Expected annual clean energy generation: 1.1 lakh units, Up to 75 per cent savings on electricity bills, 95 metric tonnes of carbon emissions reduced annually, 3,000 plus students shall directly benefit," the CM added.

Sawant thanked NETAPP and BharatCares for partnering in this mission for a "greener, smarter, and stronger" Goa.

"Together, we are creating a brighter future for our students," he said.