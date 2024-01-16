Solar-powered boat to float on Saryu river in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) With a view to transform Ayodhya into a model solar city, a solar power-enabled boat will for the first time be launched in the country in the Saryu river, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA) has prepared the outline for the regular operation of this boat service in the Saryu river of Ayodhya.

This boat has been assembled on the banks of Saryu Ghat and its spare parts and other accessories have been procured from different corners of the country, it said.

Currently, one boat has been fully assembled and it is undergoing the testing phase.

Advertisment

It is expected that it will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22, paving the way for regular operation of other such boats in the coming days.

This solar-powered boat works on the concept of operating through clean energy. It is a dual-mode operating boat that works on a 100 per cent solar electric power base.

In addition to solar charging, it can also be operated using electric energy.

Advertisment

Constructed with a lightweight and durable fiberglass body, this boat ensures a noise-free and environmentally friendly operation, the statement said, adding the boat can accommodate up to 30 passengers and will operate from the Naya ghat.

The boat can manage a propulsion timeframe of five to six hours on a full charge.

Between January 17 and 18, the boat will undergo various testing procedures, including waterproofing.

Following successful testing, it is scheduled to be inaugurated before the 'pran 'pratishtha' ceremony.

The UPNEDA developed boat is powered by 3.3 kilowatt rooftop solar panels and there are a total of six solar panels installed on the rooftop of the boat which produce 550 watts of power energy. PTI ABN AS AS