Soldier dies after Army vehicle overturns in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag

New Tehri, October 23 (PTI) A soldier died after getting trapped under an army vehicle that overturned on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Devprayag district on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

Devprayag police station in-charge Mahipal Singh Rawat said the accident occurred at around 11:45 am.

While going from Gauchar to Raiwala in Dehradun, the Army vehicle suddenly started moving backwards on a slope. The driver, Darshan Singh, alerted the soldiers and asked them to jump from the vehicle to save themselves, the police said.

During this, the vehicle overturned on the road and Havildar Shailendra Singh (35) of 26 Rajput Regiment got trapped under it, they said.

Advertisment

The police reached the spot and immediately called a machine to rescue the soldier, Rawat said, adding that Singh was immediately taken to Devprayag Community Health Center where he was declared dead, they said.

He said Garhwal Scout Subedar Khushpal Singh, Havildar Singh and two other soldiers were travelling in the vehicle when the accident happened. PTI DPT NB NB