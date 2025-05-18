Soldier dies of bullet injury from own rifle in J-K's Samba

Samba/Jammu, May 18 (PTI) An army personnel died of a bullet injury from his service rifle inside a post near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Sunday, officials said.

The 28-year-old soldier, a native of Telangana, was on sentry duty at Border Outpost Saroj when his service rifle went off, causing his death on the spot, they said.

The incident took place at 4:30 pm and preliminary investigations suggested that the soldier committed suicide, they added.

However, the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said.

Police have started inquest proceedings and further details are awaited, they added.