Soldier from Rajasthan dies under suspicious circumstances in Poonch

Jammu: An Army jawan died under suspicious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

Soldier Krishna Yadav, a resident of Rajasthan and who was posted in Sawajian, was found dead under suspicious circumstances, they said.

His body was shifted to the hospital where doctors conducted a post-mortem.

According to the doctors, he suffered a head injury.

"After receiving all the reports, we will reach a conclusion about the cause of death. I cannot say if it was suicide or not. Let the reports come first," a doctor said.