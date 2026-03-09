Soldier goes missing during river crossing exercise in J-K’s Rajouri; rescue operation on

Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) An army soldier went missing during a river crossing exercise in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday, prompting the launch of a joint rescue operation to trace him, officials said.

They said the incident occurred in Manawar river in Khour area and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined Army and police in the operation to trace him.

“During a river crossing training exercise conducted in general area of Sundarbani, Sepoy Akshit Sharma was reported missing at around 12 pm today (Monday). Extensive search operations are underway with all available resources of the Indian Army and civil agencies being employed to locate the soldier,” Army’s White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The officials said an army unit was conducting a training drill in the water body as part of routine operational preparedness.

Divers and specialised rescue equipment have been deployed, and the search operation is ongoing, they said.