Soldier injured in accidental firing near LoC in Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu: An army personnel was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night.

The soldier, who was part of a patrolling team in the Balnoi area of the Mendhar sector, slipped after losing balance which led to accidental fire from his service weapon, officials said.

He was injured on the left foot and taken to a hospital, they said.

Meanwhile, a rusty grenade was defused near the border fence in Balnoi on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The grenade was detected by the Army during a patrol. The bomb disposal squad was summoned and the explosive device was safely defused, they added.