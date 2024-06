Samba/Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) A soldier was seriously injured in an accidental grenade blast inside a camp in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The sepoy was handling a training grenade that exploded in his hand inside the camp at Diyani, they said.

They said the trooper was admitted to the Military Hospital in Samba. PTI COR/TAS 6/2/2024 DV DV