Soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid by terrorists in Poonch

Jammu, Jul 23 (PTI) A soldier was killed as the Army thwarted an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Tuesday, officials said.

"Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists ... in the Battal sector at 0300 hours," White Knight Corps said on X.

"During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," the Corps said.

According to sources, troops picked up the movement of the group of terrorists in the Battal forward area of the Krishnagati belt and forced the terrorists to retreat.

Lance Naik Subash Kumar was injured in the intense gunfight and later succumbed, they said, adding terrorists too suffered "loss".

The post-mortem has been conducted and the soldier's body handed over to the Army, a police officer said.

A search operation has been launched in the area, the officials said.

There has been a spurt in terror activities in the Jammu in recent months, raising fears about the revival of militancy in the region. PTI AB RT RT