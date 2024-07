Leh/Jammu, July 11(PTI) A soldier lost his life in an accident on Thursday during his duty along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, an official said.

"While performing his duties, soldier Sankara Rao Gottapu sustained fatal injuries in an accident today," he said.

The official did not elaborate about the nature of accident.

The Indian Army regrets the loss of the brave soldier deployed in Eastern Ladakh, he said. PTI AB AS AS