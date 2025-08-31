Soldier killed in accidental fire in J-K

Srinagar, Aug 31 (PTI) A soldier lost his life in an accidental fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said on Sunday.

The officials said the incident happened on Saturday night when the service rifle of Constable Chotu Kumar, of the Army's Rashtriya Rifles, went off accidentally when he jumped from a truck upon reaching Manasbal area of the central Kashmir district.

"The trigger of his rifle got pressed accidentally and Constable Kumar received bullet injury below the chin, resulting in his on spot death," the officials added. PTI SSB DV DV