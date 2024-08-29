Soldier killed in Arunachal accident cremated in HP village

Nahan (HP), Aug 29 (PTI) The mortal remains of grenadier Ashish Kumar, who was killed in an accident in Arunachal Pradesh, were consigned to flames with full state and military honours at his native village on Thursday.

Three Army personnel, including Kumar, died and several others were injured when their truck skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

The body was brought to Bharli -- Kumar's native village -- in Sirmaur district from Delhi in a military convoy. The last rites were performed on the banks of the Yamuna River in the Paonta sub-division.

Hundreds of people turned up to pay tributes to the soldier while SDM of Paonta Sahib Gunjit Singh Cheema laid a wreath on the body on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh government.

Former Paonta Sahib MLA Kirnesh Jung too paid respects to the fallen soldier.

Born on March 14, 1999, Kumar joined the Army six years ago and was serving in the 19 Grenadiers Unit.

He is survived by his mother Santro Devi, twin brother Rohit, elder brother Rahul and elder sister Pooja. PTI COR BPL RHL