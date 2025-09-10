Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Kulgam cremated in Haryana

Kaithal (Haryana), Sep 10 (PTI) Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, who was among the two soldiers killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir earlier this week, was cremated on Wednesday at Rohera village here with full military honours.

The 28-year-old soldier's body was brought to his native village, where thousands gathered to pay their last respects.

A large number of people joined the funeral procession carrying the tricolour in their hands and raised slogans hailing the fallen soldier.

Sindhu's family was inconsolable, with his younger sister saying, "I am proud of him; he laid down his life for his country. He was passionate about joining the Army ever since he appeared for his Class 12 exams." Some of his family members said Lance Naik Sindhu was expected to visit home in October. He is survived by his parents, two sisters and a younger brother.

Two terrorists, including one believed to be a Pakistani national, and two soldiers were killed in a fierce encounter in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Monday, officials had said and added that an Army Major was also injured in the operation.

The encounter took place after security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists.