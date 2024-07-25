Soldier killed in gunfight with terrorists laid to rest in Himachal village

Una (HP), Jul 25 (PTI) An Indian Army soldier killed in an encounter with terrorists near Srinagar was laid to rest in his native village in the Bangana subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

The body of Naik (Gunner) Dilwar Khan (28) was brought to his village in the afternoon and he was laid to rest after state honours by the Indian Army and the local police.

Khan died of a gunshot wound, suffered during Operation Kowut in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Hundreds of locals were present to bid farewell to Khan, who is survived by his wife and a five-year-old son. He had recently visited his village before returning to duty.

Khan's father Karmadin said he was proud of his son's sacrifice for the protection of the country.

It is a matter of pride for the country, he added.

Yusuf Din, a local said, Khan sacrificed his life fighting terrorists and those terrorists should also be killed.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri extended their condolences to the bereaved family and described the moment as one of profound sorrow for the people of the state. PTI COR BPL SZM