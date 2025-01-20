Advertisment
National

Indian Army soldier martyred in Sopore encounter with terrorists

NewsDrum Desk
Sopore Encounter Indian Army image

A security personnel stands guard near the site of the encounter, at Gujjarpati area in Sopore, Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

Srinagar: An Indian Army soldier was martyred following an overnight encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area, officials said on Monday.

The soldier was injured in the exchange of fire with terrorists in a hideout at Zaloora Gujjarpati in Sopore police district and died as he was being evacuated from the scene of the gunbattle, they said.

Security forces laid out a cordon on Sunday when they noticed fire while busting a militant hideout. They maintained tight vigil at Zaloora Gujjarpati during the night and intensified searches for suspected terrorists in the area this morning, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

