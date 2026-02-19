Soldier shoots self dead at Army camp in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) A soldier allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at an Army camp here, officials said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Agniveer, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was on guard duty at the Nagrota garrison when he allegedly took the extreme step around Wednesday midnight, they said.

The soldier died on the spot and his body was shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for post-mortem.

The reason behind the soldier's extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter, the officials said. PTI