Soldier shoots self dead in J-K

Srinagar, Jun 9 (PTI) A soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a camp in Gulmarg area of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Lance Naik Banwar LaL Saran of 9th Raj rifle camp at Gulmarg in Baramulla district shot himself with his service rifle on Sunday night, the officials said.

The jawan, hailing from Rajasthan, died on the spot, they said adding the body was taken to Sub District Hospital Tangmarg for medico-legal formalities. PTI MIJ DV DV