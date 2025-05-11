Soldier Surendra Kumar, killed in attack on Udhampur airbase, cremated in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, May 11 (PTI) The mortal remains of soldier Surendra Kumar, who was martyred in the Pakistani attack on the Udhampur airbase, were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Sunday.

A large number of mourners gathered to bid farewell to the brave soldier.

Surendra Kumar, an assistant medical sergeant in the Indian Air Force, lost his life in the attack on the Udhampur airbase.

His body was brought to his hometown by road, with a 'Tiranga Yatra' being held from Mandawa to his village Mehradasi. The procession was accompanied by hundreds of people.

Eight-year-old Daksh, Surendra's son, lit the funeral pyre. Thousands of people attended the last rites, raising the slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Surendra Kumar Amar Rahe." Standing near her husband's body, Surendra's wife repeatedly cried out, "I love you," while saluting with a trembling hand. Her family gathered around to offer her comfort during this difficult moment.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, ministers Avinash Gehlot and Jhabar Singh Kharra and other leaders also paid floral tributes to the martyr.

Earlier, Surendra's 11-year-old daughter Vritika spoke with pride about her father's bravery, describing him as a "protector of the nation".

"Papa had said that everything was fine and that he was safe. My papa has laid down life to protect the nation. The whole of Pakistan should be destroyed. I want to become a soldier like my father, and I will take revenge for his death," she told reporters.