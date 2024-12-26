Soldier who died in Dec 24 J-K accident cremated with full military honours in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Dec 26 (PTI) A soldier hailing from Maharashtra's Chandrapur who died along with four colleagues when an Army vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down a 300-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on December 24 was cremated with full military honours on Thursday.

Advertisment

The accident in which Akashay Nikure, a resident of Pimpalgaon (Maruti) in Waroara tehsil here, was killed occurred in Gharoa area when a convoy of six vehicles was enroute from Nilam Headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post.

Thousands of people, including MP Pratibha Dhanorkar and MLA Karan Deotale as well as officials from the collectorate, gathered at Temurda village when his body was brought in an Army vehicle on Thursday.

The last rites were held in a crematorium near the village after the Maratha Regimental Guard from Kamthi gave the departed soul a three-volley salute. PTI COR BNM