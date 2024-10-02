Soldier's body to be brought home in U'khand 56 years after death in plane crash

Gopeshwar, Oct 2 (PTI) Body of a soldier missing for 56 years since an IAF plane crashed near the Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh will be brought home to Chamoli district on Thursday, an official said.

The body of Narayan Singh, who was a jawan in the Indian Army's Medical Corps, was among four more found buried in snow during a recent search conducted by the army.

Narayan Singh was a native of Kolpuri village in Tharali area of the district, the official said.

The soldier will be cremated with military honours at his family's ancestral ghat in the village, the person said.

The Indian Air Force plane going from Chandigarh to Ladakh had crashed near Rohtang on February 7, 1968. All people on-board went missing.

Narayan Singh's wife, Basanti Devi, died in 2011. PTI COR ALM ALM VN VN