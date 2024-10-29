Soldiers celebrate Diwali along LoC in Akhnoor amid heightened vigilance

Akhnoor: Miles away from their homes, the Army jawans and officers guarding the Line of Control (LoC) are celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, as a family tradition of the armed forces.

Even as they maintain a high degree of vigilance and alertness against adversary attempts to infiltrate terrorists across the border, these jawans light diyas and burst crackers to mark the festive occasion.

"We celebrate Diwali miles away from our homes. The Army is like another big family for us. According to our tradition, we celebrate Diwali with our fellow jawans and officers," an officer said.

The jawans performed Lakshmi puja, sang the Lakshmi-Ganesh aarti and also burst crackers during the celebration.

Duty and celebration go hand in hand, as troops remain on high alert along the LoC to prevent any misadventure from across the border.

"We are on alert round the clock along the borderline. Celebrations and duty go hand in hand. We enjoy the festivities with our men in uniform from various parts of the country," said another soldier patrolling the border.

Another soldier, part of the celebration, was deployed on a surveillance grid, monitoring every movement along the LoC with advanced gadgets and equipment to ensure no lapse in vigilance.

Taking Diwali festivity further to people living in far flung areas near Line of Control (LoC) , the Army also celebrated it with traditional fervour and devotion at multiple locations in the Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Deepavali is celebrated nationwide with great pomp and gaiety. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile.

People offer prayers and make wishes for health, wealth and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh and Kubera as part of this festive celebration.