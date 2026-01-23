Soldiers march with wet uniforms, boots as Republic Day rehearsal held amid rain

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Marching columns of soldiers in soaked uniforms and wet boots held the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade on Friday along Kartavya Path, even though steady rain and thunder delayed proceedings at the ceremonial boulevard.

As the thick grey clouds hung low over the capital, the parade of troops and military vehicles advanced through the wet and windy conditions as the officers on foot, on horseback and atop tankers moved in formation, unfazed by the lashing rain with flags flying high.

A long spell of dry winter weather finally ended on Friday as Delhi received its first rain of 2026 due to the season's first strong western disturbance. The system brought gusty winds, thunderstorms and brief relief from rising pollution levels across the city.

Despite drenched uniforms and slippery ground, soldiers marched with energy and precision.

Formations remained tight and steps perfectly timed as the troops continued rehearsing for the Republic Day celebrations. Patriotic songs and narrations played across Kartavya Path as different Army regiments carried on with the rehearsal.

Commands rang out clearly across the parade route, cutting through the sound of rain and wind.

The floats of Operation Sindoor, BrahMos and other military missile systems passed by during the parade, standing out against the grey sky and sheets of rain.

Along the route, security personnel from the Delhi Police and other agencies were seen in raincoats, closely monitoring the area and maintaining security protocols despite the persistent rain.

Personnel remained stationed at key points along the boulevard throughout the rehearsal. People who came to watch the rehearsal remained seated even as the rain continued.

Many used umbrellas, caps and plastic sheets to protect themselves, while others adjusted their seating and belongings as the rain passed.

Those who arrived early were seen coping with the wet and windy conditions, with mothers adjusting their children's caps, scarves pulled tighter around necks, and elderly spectators covering themselves with plastic sheets to stay dry.

Some briefly took shelter under temporary covers, while others chose to remain seated, unwilling to miss the march past.

The IMD said the sky remained cloudy, with one or two spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 km per hour during the early to forenoon hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department, rainfall recorded between 8:30 am and 11:30 am showed Palam receiving 12.6 mm, Janakpuri 12.5 mm, Lodi Road 11.8 mm, Ridge 11.4 mm and Safdarjung 8.6 mm, while Mayur Vihar recorded 4 mm. PTI SGV SKY SKY