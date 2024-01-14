Soldiers not only vigilant guards, but also symbols of sacrifice: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Sunday that soldiers are not only vigilant guards of our country's borders, but they are also symbols of sacrifice and dedication.

He called upon everyone to honour the services of ex-servicemen and their families, who have "sacrificed everything" for the nation, and provide every possible support to them.

Mishra was addressing a function organised at the Saptashakti Auditorium of the Army on the eighth Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Day.

Recalling the services of first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, Field Marshal K M Cariappa, he said his selfless services will always be remembered. Therefore, an initiative has been taken to celebrate their retirement day as Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Day.

He also called for effective implementation of schemes for the welfare of soldiers, delivery of ex-servicemen pension and other facilities to them in a timely and convenient manner and working under a well-planned mechanism for their welfare.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also participated in the 8th Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Day celebration organised at Amar Jawan Jyoti (Janpath) in Jaipur and paid tribute to the bravery, valour and spirit of service to the nation of retired soldiers.

In the function organised at the Saptashakti Auditorium, while sharing his memories related to the Army, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who is the minister-in-charge for soldiers' welfare, said that effective efforts will be made at all levels to encourage the soldiers. He assured to work at the practical level through the Sainik Welfare Department for their prosperity.

Minister of State Vijay Singh Chaudhary, while remembering the bravery of soldiers, said that soldiers are synonymous with courage and bravery, and everyone should work with determination for the nation by learning from them.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Commander, South Western Command provided information about the work being done for ex-servicemen. On this occasion, the "brave women", "brave parents" and "bravery" and special medal holders were honoured by the governor, and ministers.

Earlier, the governor read out the 'Preamble of the Constitution' and the fundamental duties to everyone. He paid tribute to the ex-servicemen in the Sapta Shakti Sena area by laying a wreath in their memory.