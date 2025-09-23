Soldiers posted along China border in Uttarakhand to get help for legal problems back home

Gopeshwar, Sep 23 (PTI) Officials of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Chamoli said they will provide legal and administrative help in solving domestic problems of soldiers posted at Rimkhim, a military outpost near the China border in Uttarakhand.

Recently, for the first time, a legal literacy and awareness camp was organised at the Rimkhim area near Barahoti Pass for soldiers deputed at border posts, the DLSA officials said here on Tuesday.

The soldiers who are living away from home took legal advice regarding their family problems and disputes, they said.

The strategic military post of Rimkhim is located at an altitude of about 18,000 feet on the border with China.

Officials said the camp was organised on the instructions of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

Puneet Kumar, Secretary of the DLSA and Civil Judge, Senior Division, Chamoli, told PTI, "Interacted with soldiers, paramilitary personnel and officers at the camp, and our counsellors informed them about the legal resources available for resolving their family problems and disputes." During the awareness camp, soldiers raised several issues, including those related to purchasing property. They said they are unable to return home frequently from the border to address such matters, which get stuck due to their absence.

A soldier reported that he had purchased land in Dehradun, and his application for mutation had been pending for almost two years. He was advised to send the full details of his problem to the DLSA so that proceedings could be initiated for resolution.

Another soldier from Jammu and Kashmir received counselling regarding a dispute related to his marriage at the camp.

The DLSA also informed the soldiers deployed at the border that a front office has also been set up so that they can get legal advice from a retainer lawyer. PTI DPT SKY SKY