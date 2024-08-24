Soldiers real heroes of the country: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday hailed the soldiers for their bravery and sacrifice and called them real heroes of the country.

In a programme here, Sharma said that soldiers guard our motherland. It is because of the indomitable courage and spirits of these brave men that 140 crore countrymen are living peacefully. Our soldiers are the pride of every Indian.

According to an official statement, Sharma said, "Along with the soldiers, the brave women have also set an example of sacrifice in keeping the pride of Mother India high. The stories of the bravery of soldiers and the sacrifice of brave women have always been a source of inspiration." He also honoured the brave women and family members of the martyrs.

The chief minister said that everyone should fulfil their responsibilities and support the families of the soldiers. It is a responsibility to make their presence felt in society and create an environment where they can feel true satisfaction and pride in performing their duties.

Sharma said that taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is also taking several steps for the welfare of soldiers and their wives. PTI AG HIG