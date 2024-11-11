Soldiers who gave their lives at Battle of Kohima remembered

Kohima, Nov 11 (PTI) The Nagaland government along with the British Deputy High Commission on Monday held a programme to commemorate those who gave lives at the 1944 Battle of Kohima during the Second World War.

Dignitaries, military officers, veterans, and people from both countries joined the programme to honour the soldiers on the 80th Remembrance Day.

The Kohima War Cemetery, located in the hills of Nagaland's capital, is the final resting place for 1,420 Allied soldiers. The cemetery also serves as the memorial for 917 Hindu and Sikh soldiers who were cremated in accordance with their faith.

The battle is considered a critical turning point in the fight against the Japanese invasion of British India.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Andrew Fleming led the dignitaries in laying wreaths at the memorial.

In his address, Rio said, "Today, we remember not just the soldiers who fell here, but the spirit of resilience, sacrifice, and courage that continues to live on in our hearts." He said the Nagas played a crucial role in this historic battle.

Rio also highlighted how Nagaland has turned the painful memories of the war into a message of global peace.

"Every year, through events like the World War II Peace Rally, we bring together nations, once enemies, under the banner of peace and reconciliation," he added.

Fleming said the Battle of Kohima is now recognised as one of Britain's greatest battles.

"It was a pivotal moment in history, not just for the United Kingdom but for the world, and we must ensure that the sacrifices made here are never forgotten," he said.

The diplomat also praised the people of Nagaland for their continued commitment to peace, noting that the region's role in the battle had become a symbol of unity and hope for future generations.

Fleming expressed his commitment to collaboration with the Nagaland government, particularly as the state prepares to host the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival, where the Welsh government will participate as a partner country. PTI NBS NBS SOM