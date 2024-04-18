Sole woman crew member of ship seized by Iran thanks Govt of India for facilitating her release

Kottayam (Kerala), Apr 18 (PTI) The sole woman crew member of an Israel-linked container vessel seized by Iran's military, Ann Tessa Joseph, who was released by Iranian authorities and arrived in Kochi, has expressed gratitude to all, including Indian authorities who facilitated her release, her father said.

After receiving Joseph at Cochin International Airport, Biju Abraham said that his daughter's prayer is for the release of others, including Keralites who remain on the ship, to be made possible.

"She said that she was able to return home so soon because of the hard work of the Government of India and other agencies. Thanks to everyone. The role played by the media in this matter is also highly appreciated," Abraham told PTI while travelling to their residence in Kodungoor, Kottayam district, with his daughter.

The family, based in Thrissur, had relocated to Kodungoor last week and Joseph was on her way to visit their new home when the Iranian army seized the ship.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Joseph was released on Thursday following "concerted efforts" by the Indian mission in Tehran and the Iranian government.

"With the concerted efforts of the Indian mission in Tehran and the Iranian government, Indian deck cadet Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, who was among the Indian crew members of container vessel MSC Aries, has landed safely at Cochin international airport today afternoon," the MEA said in a statement.

As many as 17 Indians, including Keralite Joseph, were part of the 25-member crew of the ship.

The MEA said the Indian side is in touch with Iranian authorities to ensure the release of the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the vessel 'MSC Aries'. PTI CORR TGB ANE