Solution found in interest of Marathas; govt focused on their welfare: CM after Jarange ends fast

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hailed activist Manoj Jarange's move to call off his 5-day fast over the Maratha quota demand, and said the government found a solution in the interest of the Maratha community.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis said his government always focused on the welfare of the Maratha community.

Jarange, who began his hunger strike on August 29, called off the protest on Tuesday afternoon after the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The 43-year-old activist accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, and others at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, marking the end of his fast.

Speaking about it, CM Fadnavis said he was happy that Jarange ended his hunger strike.

"I thank deputy chief ministers (Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) as well as Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee (on Maratha quota)," he said.

Fadnavis said the government told the protesters that the caste certificate can be given to individuals and not the community.

"We have found a way out and accepted their most prominent demand to implement the Hyderabad gazetteer. We did not have any two thoughts about it. They were demanding that it should be implemented for all Marathas. But we tried to convince them that reservation is not for a group but for individuals, hence this kind of decision cannot be taken as proof is needed for that. The Hyderabad gazetteer will be of help as a proof," he said.

If their ancestors' name is found in the Hyderabad gazetteer in the Kunbi caste list, then it will benefit them and as per the rule they will be able to get certificate and reservation, he said.

The Maratha protesters also understood this point of view and they accepted it. We decided to implement the Hyderabad gazetteer wherein old records will be found, the CM said.

"I think the Maratha community will get a huge benefit," he said.

"We conveyed the legal issues involved in Jarange's demands to him," he added.

Criticism should not deter anybody in politics, he said, adding that the government worked for the welfare of the community.

"My objective was to give justice to the Maratha community. My government was always focused on the welfare of Marathas and I will continue to work for all communities in Maharashtra, be it Marathas or OBCs," the CM said.

Fadnavis noted that there was some misconception among OBCs over reservation to Marathas, but it is misplaced.

Replying to a query that he faced a lot of criticism and was targeted, the CM said he always believed that in political life, people sometimes praise you and sometimes criticize.

"However, from day one, my stand was that we will not let any dispute crop up between the Marathas and OBCs. We can't snatch something from one group and give it to the other. Our decision will benefit both of them and I think we have done that only. I am happy that we could take a good decision that will benefit the Maratha community in a big way," he said.