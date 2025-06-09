Solution to in-party squabbles on cards, says Ramadoss, bids 'farewell' to media

Chennai, Jun 9 (PTI) Amid the leadership tussle with his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Monday said things were going well and that the matter was expected to be resolved.

In a cryptic remark, the 85-year-old veteran also said he was "bidding farewell" to the media, while answering scribes' queries here.

While the media was keen to know what was happening in Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), he said he could not share with them what the journalists needed.

"Everything is going well. So a solution will come. And when it happens, you won't be unaware of that. That solution will be a good one for this party and country," he said.

"Requesting you to be patient till then, I bid farewell to you," he said.

"I bid farewell to you," he repeated.

Asked about his earlier comments on having reservation over aligning with the BJP and whether he stuck to the stand, he said he cannot say anything now.

He said the party workers were like his relatives and guide, and many looked up to him like a God.

"I will do anything for them, their welfare and progress," he said. Party workers were always by his side.

PMK was a part of the BJP-led NDA during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. PTI SA KH