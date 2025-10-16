Solution to J-K's issues lies in statehood restoration, says Abdullah as he urges Modi to fulfil promise

Jammu, Oct 16 (PTI) Solution to all issues facing Jammu and Kashmir lies in the restoration of statehood, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday, as he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his promise for the same made to the people of the Union territory.

With the National Conference government completing one year in office on Thursday, Abdullah pledged to continue its efforts for the overall development of J-K, and fulfil the promises made in the party's election manifesto.

"We were hopeful that the Centre would fulfil its promise to restore statehood (to J-K) in the first year of our government, but it has not happened," Abdullah said, as he urged the Modi government to fulfil its promise made to the people of the Union territory from the floor of Parliament and the Supreme Court.

“Heading a government in a UT is a different experience. We were hoping that the Centre would fulfil its promise on statehood, but it has not happened yet. But we will not back down from our efforts.

“We still believe that the solution to all the problems facing Jammu and Kashmir lies in the restoration of statehood,” Abdullah told reporters at the NC headquarters here.

Urging the prime minister to keep his promise on statehood, Abdullah said, “Once again, I would like to urge the government of India, the prime minister and his entire team to fulfil the promise made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir." The chief minister said he took over the reins of the government one year ago, and it is making all out efforts to improve the lives of the people by speeding up developmental works.

“We have made a start. Be it the political promises we made to the people to bring a resolution in the Assembly on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, or to get a resolution approved in the Cabinet for the restoration of statehood -- we did both things," he said.

Referring to the demand of the opposition parties to make public the NC government’s one year report card, Abdullah said when his party sought votes from people, it emphasised that the government will last not just for six months or one year, but for a full five-year term.

"Like I said in the Assembly, if you have to judge us on the basis of our manifesto, do it after the government completes its full five-year term because no government fulfils all its promises in six months or one year,” he said.

The NC government is “absolutely committed” to the promises made to the people and it will submit a report card after completing five years in office, he added. PTI AB TAS ARI