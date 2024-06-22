Solution to quota issue will be found through consensus: Bawankule

Nagpur, June 22 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said the Mahayuti government in the state was positive towards finding a consensus solution to the reservation-related demands of the Marathas and OBCs.

Earlier in the day, activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare ended their hunger strike over the demand that OBC quota should not be diluted after meeting a government delegation.

The Mahayuti government has taken the stand that the Maratha community should be given reservation without touching the existing OBC quota, Bawankule told reporters here.

A solution will be found through consensus, the BJP leader added.

The government was also trying to avoid a confrontation between the OBCs and Marathas, he said. PTI CLS KRK