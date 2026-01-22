Solutions to world problems are rooted in Indian traditions: Amit Shah

Haridwar, Jan 22 (PTI) The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the solutions to the world's problems are rooted in Indian traditions and the nation is viewed with respect in the context of its glorious heritage, culture, and values.

Referring to the ideas of great figures like Swami Vivekananda and Aurobindo Ghosh, Shah said the rise of India will ensure the rise of humanity.

Shah, while addressing the centenary celebrations of the "All World Gayatri Family" here, said, "Whoever understands India and its culture knows that the solutions to all the world's problems are inherent in Indian traditions." He said that coming to the holy land of Uttarakhand, especially the Saptarishi in Haridwar, one experiences the energy of thousands of years of penance.

Referring to the contributions of Shantikunj founder Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya, Shah said that India can never repay its debt to him because he made the Gayatri Mantra accessible to everyone, strengthened the concept of global humanism, and clearly presented scientific spiritualism.

The home minister said that Pandit Shriram Sharma's simple formula, "We will change, the era will change", is the key to national transformation, and the Gayatri Mahamantra is not just a Sanskrit mantra, but a life mantra that infuses positive energy into the practitioner who chants it.

He said that Pandit Shriram Sharma removed the distortions prevalent in Sanatan Dharma and connected spirituality with social concerns, strengthening the values ​​of equality, culture, unity, and integrity.

He said that Sharma paved the way for putting into practice the idea of ​​"individual development leading to social development and nation-building." Shah called Acharya's messages the fundamental mantra of human welfare and urged that they be spread to every person.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Gayatri Parivar is like a banyan tree, spreading spiritual consciousness and providing the shade of peace and positivity to society.

He said that today, India is re-establishing its glorious culture, knowledge, and science in a new form, and collective efforts are necessary to ensure that this great message of Sanatan culture reaches the world.

He added that the Gayatri Parivar is working towards spiritual awakening in society.

Dr Chinmay Pandya of the All World Gayatri Parivar said that the core philosophy of the Gayatri Parivar is to promote human welfare and social upliftment while living within society.

He said that the institution, drawing inspiration from the ancient Vedas, Upanishads, and the Gita, is actively involved in education, training, and nation-building activities by incorporating modern technology.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Rajya Sabha member Mahendra Bhatt, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, and Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik were also present at the event.