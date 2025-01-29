Solutions to world problems rooted in Indian traditions: Home Minister Shah

Haridwar, Jan 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the solutions to the world's problems are rooted in Indian traditions and the nation is viewed with respect in the context of its glorious heritage, culture, and values.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar here, Shah said, "Those who know the Sanatan Dharma, understand Indian culture, and are familiar with the history of India, firmly believe that if there is a solution to the problems of the world anywhere, it is in the Indian tradition." He said that the spiritual reconstruction of India would be beneficial not only for India but for the entire world.

In this regard, referring to Swami Vivekananda, Maharishi Aurobindo, and Pandit Shri Ram Sharma, the founder of Gayatri Parivar Shantikunj, the Union home minister said that all these great thinkers have expressed their belief that when India awakens with its full glory, it will illuminate the entire world and the entire universe.

He said, "The words of such great men and thinkers never fail. We all have to move forward considering the words of truth spoken by them as the word of Lord Brahma." Shah described 1925-26 as the year of national renaissance, saying that 2025-26 marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Gita Press Gorakhpur, while it is also the birth centenary year of Mata Bhagwati Devi, the founder of the Gayatri Parivar.

He said, "The convergence of all these in the same year means that God must have ordained that year for the renaissance of India." The Union home minister said that coming to the holy land of Uttarakhand, especially the Saptarishi land of Haridwar, one experiences the energy of thousands of years of penance.

Referring to the contribution of Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya, Shah said that India can never repay its debt to him because he made the Gayatri Mantra accessible to everyone, strengthened the concept of global humanism, and clearly presented scientific spiritualism.

The home minister said that Pandit Shriram Sharma's simple formula "We will change, the era will change" is the key to national transformation, and the Gayatri Mahamantra is not just a Sanskrit mantra, but a life mantra that infuses positive energy within the practitioner who chants it.

He said that Pandit Shriram Sharma removed the distortions prevalent in the Sanatan Dharma, connecting spirituality with social concerns and strengthening the values ​​of equality, culture, unity, and integrity. He said that in the last ten years, there has been a significant positive change in the country's work culture and mindset, and today India is viewed with respect in the world for its glorious heritage, culture, and values.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve for Viksit Bharat, Shah said that when we celebrate the centenary of independence on August 15, 2047, we will create an India that will be the number one in the world in every field.

On this occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Gayatri Parivar is like a banyan tree, spreading spiritual consciousness.

Dr Chinmay Pandya of the Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar said that the core philosophy of the Gayatri Parivar is to work for human welfare and social upliftment.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Rajya Sabha member Mahendra Bhatt, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, and Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik were also present at the event.

Later, the Union home minister also inaugurated the Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital in Haridwar. PTI DPT HIG AMJ MNK MNK