Solve water woes of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar or declare it drought hit: Aaditya Thackeray

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra government must ensure regular water supply to the residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar or should declare Marathwada's largest city as drought hit, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday.

Addressing a 'morcha' of his party to protest water woes here, Thackeray said people in the city were getting water just once in 8-12 days despite tall promises by those in power.

"Why are people being punished this way? Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made promises earlier about solving the water issue but nothing happened. The government is only making communities fight. The BJP is in power right from the civic bodies to the Centre. Give water to the city every 2-3 days or declare it drought hit," he said.

While the Shiv Sena (UBT) fought for proper garbage disposal, waste management, road repairs and even sanctioned Rs 100 crore for tourists sites like Ajanta and Ellora, the ruling parties are now fighting for good bungalows, he said.

"Fadnavis should come here and look into the problems of citizens. He should see people as human beings rather than seeing them through the lens of communities. The government is giving false promises to citizens, farmers, women. This city has an industrial area like AURIC but no investments are coming in," Thackeray claimed.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said the city gets 140 million litres of water per day (MLD) against a requirement of 240 MLD.

"When we were in power, we gave water every 2-3 days. However, now the divisional commissioner says work on the water pipeline project will not be completed in the next two three years. Our agitation will continue till every citizen gets the right amount of water," Danve said.

Fadnavis, when he was in the opposition, had promised that the city would get daily water supply within six months of his party coming to power but the supply is still once in 8-12 days, Danve claimed.

The morcha started from Kranti Chowk and culminated at Gulmandi.