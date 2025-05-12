Solving common man's issues top priority of Rajasthan government: CM

Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who conducted a public hearing at his official residence on Monday, asked government officers and employees to act on complaints of the common man in accordance with the highest standards of good governance.

He said solving problems of the public is the top priority for his government.

During the hearing, Sharma personally interacted with people and listened to their issues and directed officials to resolve them quickly.

The chief minister said that the aim of the state government is not only to resolve the problems, but also to establish an excellent model of good governance by ensuring transparency and accountability in the administrative processes.

According to an official statement, Sharma gave instructions to release financial assistance to paralysed Mukesh Singh Rajawat from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as per rules.

He also directed the officials to list each case, ensure their follow-up and inform the complainants.

The chief minister said that strict action should be taken against those personnel who are negligent in resolving the complaints of the common man. PTI AG RUK RUK