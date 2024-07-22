Solving people's problems is UP govt's priority: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday assured the people that solving their problems is his government's priority.

According to an official statement, Adityanath met about 300 people in the Janta Darshan organized at Gorakhnath Temple on Monday morning, heard their problems, and referred their applications to the officials with the necessary instructions.

Adityanath said that effective action will be ensured in every case. Those who do not have permanent houses will get a house under PM-CM Awas Yojana. For those who need treatment, arrangements will be made for their complete treatment. He said that lack of money will not be allowed to come in the way of treatment. The problem of every aggrieved person will be resolved.

On the first day of the holy month of Sawan, Yogi Adityanath worshipped Lord Mahadev with rituals and prayed for the welfare of the people, the UP government said in a statement.

He also instructed the officials to get Ayushman cards made for all the needy. In matters related to police and revenue, the chief minister instructed the officials to resolve every matter quickly. Also, the action should be such that people do not have to face trouble again. Complainants from many districts had reached Janta Darshan.

The UP chief minister directed the officials to teach a befitting lesson to those who illegally occupy the land. Also, houses should be built for the poor. The officials should always give priority to public welfare works and ensure quick resolution of problems.

Some women had come with their children to Janta Darshan. The chief minister motivated these children to study and gave them his blessings During his stay at Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath visited Guru Gorakhnath and bowed his head at the Samadhi Sthal of his Gurudev Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath. Also, while touring the temple premises, he went to the cowshed and did 'gau seva'.