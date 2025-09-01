Somaiya claims he was attacked in Sillod; only black flags shown, counter cops

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday claimed some people attacked him during his visit to Sillod town in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, some 350 kilometres from here, though police stated the former Lok Sabha MP was just shown black flags by a mob.

"My car was attacked at Sillod as I submitted evidence of bogus birth certificates with the assistant collector office. My fight against such bogus registration will continue," Somaiya said in a post on X.

However, countering his claim, a police official said, "There were a few protesters who showed black flags. One person ran in front of his car. We detained the protesters and booked them for obstructing vehicles and gathering at public place unauthorisedly." PTI ND BNM