Somaiya meets Pune police officials to demand removal of loudspeakers from mosques

Pune, Aug 3 (PTI) BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday met police officials in Pune and demanded the removal of illegal loudspeakers installed atop mosques in the city.

Somaiya met the officials at the Vishrambaug Police station located in the heart of the city and handed over a letter to press for his demand.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the former BJP MP said, "The Bombay High Court and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have called for making the state loudspeaker-free. Mumbai has become free of the loudspeaker menace, but as it needs to start in Pune, I personally met the police officials." "I have sent letters to the Pune Police Commissioner as well as police stations, urging them to make Pune loudspeaker-free. I am actively pursuing this matter. There are 14 mosques in this area (around Vishrambaug police station) and action must be taken against them. The loudspeakers must be removed," Somaiya added.

He said he provided all the information about how loudspeakers are removed in Mumbai, he said.

"Just like all loudspeakers are removed in Mumbai and Thane, it should also be done in Pune. The Pune Police Commissioner will replicate the process in Pune from Mumbai. My party and I have taken responsibility for this matter and I am travelling across the state for this cause. Even in the assembly, many MLAs have raised their voices over the issue," he said.

Namaz is recited five times a day using large loudspeakers at mosques, which is a violation of the law. Some mosques have as many as five loudspeakers each. Loudspeakers have already been taken down from many temples. Everyone is equal before the law, he said.

Talking about the acquittal of accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast and in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts cases, he said it was unfortunate that the Congress, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray were competing with each other in this matter.

"These people label it (Malegaon blast case) Hindu terrorism and Sanatan terrorism. To appease Muslims, they go to such a low level. This is a form of vote jihad," he said.

On the Mumbai train blasts, he said he personally took the victims to Mantralaya (to seek justice).

"The government will investigate and identify the real accused in the Mumbai train blasts," he said. PTI COR NP