Somali Jet may advance monsoon, not guarantee more rain: IMD scientist

Bengaluru, May 20 (PTI) The reportedly intensifying Somali Jet—a low-level, cross-equatorial jet stream that influences the Indian summer monsoon—broke the internet on Tuesday, with weather influencers posting maps and analysing the trend.

However, a scientist from the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Bengaluru Centre said it is too early to conclude.

The low-level Somali Jet is the primary mechanism for moisture transport during the South Asian monsoon. It plays a key role in enhancing rainfall over the region, said Latha Sridhar, D-category Scientist at the IMD Centre, Bengaluru.

“There is no official statement from the IMD about the jet yet. We cannot immediately say whether it is very intense, weak, or normal,” Sridhar added.

She attributed the sudden public interest to the “favourable conditions” of the Somali Jet, which could potentially lead to an early onset of the Southwest monsoon over Kerala.

“We are expecting it in the next four or five days,” she said.

Athreya Shetty, a hobby weather watcher and agricultural scientist, called the Somali Jet’s surge “monstrous.” Taking to 'X', Shetty described the buildup as “absolutely bonkers,” something more typical of July than May.

Explaining its formation, Sridhar said the Somali Jet originates in the southern hemisphere, near Mauritius and Madagascar, due to seasonal shifts in pressure and wind patterns over the Indian Ocean.

“It moves northward along the eastern African coast, crosses the equator, and heads toward the Arabian Sea—reaching peak strength in July,” she noted.

She added that the jet’s current acceleration after crossing the equator could trigger an early monsoon in Kerala.

"The flow needs to occur for the winds to turn southwesterly and bring Southwest monsoon rainfall. If the cross-equatorial flow remains strong over the next few days, Kerala could see an early onset of the monsoon," she added. PTI JR SSK