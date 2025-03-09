Somanna reviews redevelopment of Guwahati rail station

Guwahati, Mar 9 (PTI) Minister of State for Railways V Somanna said on Sunday that the entire rail network in Assam will be electrified within the current year.

The minister visited Guwahati rail station and reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects there.

Somanna was accompanied by Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava along with other senior railway officials.

"Till 2014, there was no railway electrification in Assam, but now 100 per cent railway electrification is going to be completed by the end of 2025," he told reporters here.

The minister highlighted the progress in railway infrastructure development in the state, mentioning that doubling works are being carried out at an accelerated pace to enhance capacity and efficiency.

"Additionally, new railway tracks are being laid to improve connectivity and cater to the growing transportation demands of the region," he added.

Somanna emphasised the importance of modernising railway stations to enhance passenger comfort and operational efficiency.

He reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing railway infrastructure and connectivity, especially in the northeastern states.

The Guwahati railway station is being redeveloped with modern amenities under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 181.09 crore.

The minister carried out a comprehensive inspection of the station's infrastructure. He also evaluated key facilities, including waiting halls, QR code ticketing counters and security measures.

He visited the executive lounge and commended the railway officials for their efforts in keeping the station clean.

Additionally, the minister also held a discussion with the railway officials on further improvement of the station.

On Saturday, Somanna inspected the Dibrugarh railway station to review the progress of its redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

He also visited the Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge, which connects the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra river in Dibrugarh, enhancing connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. PTI TR BDC