Some agencies briefing Centre wrongly about ongoing crisis in state, claims Manipur CM

Imphal, Dec 16 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday accused "some agencies with vested interests" of "briefing the Centre wrongly" about the ongoing crisis and said it was an attempt to destabilise the state Emphasising the need for unity among Manipuris, the CM, who was at an event here on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, which marks the surrender of Pakistani forces to the Indian Army in 1971, also said that "we need to have a concrete and firm stand and work with vision and conviction." The CM asserted, "We need to have a concrete and firm stand and work with vision and conviction. We have been facing unrest for the last 19 months. We are at a standstill where we cannot touch anything. People are asking where the government has gone, and they are right in asking that. However, we have a clear-cut mindset. Many agencies are briefing the Centre wrongly, and most central leaders don’t know where the conflict actually comes from." Singh, however, did not elaborate and specify the agencies.

"Some agencies are disseminating misinformation to the central government about the ongoing crisis in the state. These politically motivated and biased information have created confusion among central leaders, resulting in delays in taking the necessary actions to resolve the issue," Singh said.

He stressed the importance of evolving mindsets among politicians and policymakers to prevent future problems. "We need to change our mindset from time to time. One mistake can lead to future problems," Singh said, addressing the divisions within the state and gaps between state and central forces.

Singh criticised the Suspension of Operations (SOO) agreement signed in 2005 with an organisation that had just 14 to 20 members back then, blaming it for the current unrest in the state.

Singh condemned the recent killing of two non-Manipuris, calling it a politically motivated move to create an unsafe atmosphere for non-Manipuris in the state. "Some people are trying to create an atmosphere that non-Manipuris are not safe in the state. This is seemingly a politically motivated move," he said.

Emphasising the need for unity and vigilance, Singh warned against multiple attacks aimed at destabilising Manipur. "We need unity, sincerity, and commitment for the state and not for political seats and personal interests," he said.

Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah for maintaining order in the state, praising Shah’s grassroots knowledge and efforts for the state’s welfare.

Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh also spoke at the event, honouring the historic significance of Vijay Diwas and the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers. PTI COR MNB