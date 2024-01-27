'Some alliances can't do justice to own members,' says Anurag Thakur amid Bihar scramble

Lucknow: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday took an apparent jibe at the INDIA bloc saying "Some people are unable to do justice in their own alliance." Thakur made the remark in Lucknow while attending the prize distribution of the 19th Asian and 4th Para and National Games.

"Some people are unable to do justice in their own alliance. And due to this, you can see what is happening in states one after the other," Thakur told reporters.

The minister's remark came in the wake of speculation of cracks in the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar with strong indications that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.

"The wait of 500 years is over. The construction of a grand Ram temple is complete," Thakur, who also holds the portfolio of Youth Affairs and Sports, said.

On Friday, BJP leaders held consultations with allies, sending signals that the party is open to joining hands with Nitish Kumar yet again as his ties with INDIA bloc partners appear not too strong.

The BJP had on Friday taken potshots at the Congress, claiming that Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal has decided to deny permission to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to "humiliate" the grand old party.

It was also reported that the Congress was facing problems in getting permission for some public meetings in the state as part of the yatra.

In a post on X, BJP co-in-charge for West Bengal and IT department head Amit Malviya said, "Mamata Banerjee's decision to deny Rahul Gandhi's Yatra permission is like the last nail in the coffin of I.N.D.I. Alliance."