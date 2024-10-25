Some are allergic to 'Dravidam', says TN CM

Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday flayed those “allergic to the word Dravidam,” saying Dravidianism was a force that resisted oppression and injustice.

This "sharp weapon" opposed oppression in the name of caste and ensured social justice, he said.

"Some people are allergic to the word Dravidam. That's why it hurts them to pronounce it," Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said in a veiled attack on Governor R N Ravi over the Tamil Thai Valthu (Anthem) row.

Speaking at a function after releasing a book authored by state Forest Minister K Ponmudy, the Chief Minister said the DMK regime enacted laws to break all barriers created over time in the name of caste, rituals, and tradition. "Our style (of functioning) is demolishing such barriers," he said.

"There is one person, you know whom I mean. He does not utter the name of Periyar (rationalist leader)... If its Hindi month, then he leaves out Dravidam when the Tamil Thai Valthu is sung. Does your tongue get infected if you say "Dravidar Nal Thirunadum" he asked. PTI JSP SA