Some are wearing ‘blindfolds’, must explain to them what true Hindutva and patriotism are: Uddhav

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that some people are wearing "blindfolds" and it is necessary to explain to them what true Hindutva and patriotism are.

He was addressing a small group of party workers outside his home ‘Matoshri’ in suburban Bandra here.

Thackeray took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the rival Shiv Sena, over his image on banners, welcoming British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at Bandra Kurla Complex, and said ministers are obsessed with their publicity.

“Did you (Shinde) manage to get even closer to him (Starmer)? They have gone crazy over self-publicity,” he said.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, he said, “It is necessary to explain true patriotism and Hindutva. Some people are wearing blindfolds.” He said flood-hit farmers are in despair, and the government has announced a package of “deceit” for them. Thackeray was referring to the recent financial assistance declared for farmers, who have lost crops due to heavy rains and floods.

The former chief minister will take part in a protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday against the “inadequate” financial package for the farmers. PTI PR NR