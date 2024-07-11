Some areas of Rajkot declared as cholera-affected after detection of 2 cases

Rajkot, Jul 11 (PTI) Some areas of Rajkot in Gujarat were declared as cholera-affected after two cases were detected, an official said on Thursday.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It can cause severe diarrhoea, dehydration and prove fatal if untreated.

The notification declaring an area in a 2-kilometre radius as cholera-affected was issued on July 5 by Collector Prabhav Joshi under the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

"It will in force for a period of two months. The localities include Lohanagar, where two cholera cases were detected, railway crossing and Gondal road. Food items made from ice have been banned under the notification till September 4," he said.

A preliminary probe has revealed the disease may have started due to contaminated water which was brought from outside, said Rajkot Municipal Corporation medical officer of health Jayesh Vakani.

"Some people living in Lohanagar are into selling fish. They bring fish from the outskirts and store it in a small pit in their house before selling it after some days. Contamination in that water might have led to two cases of cholera. As per the rule, an area is declared as cholera affected if even one case is registered," said Vakani, who has been appointed as cholera control officer by the collector.

The situation is under control with 25 teams being deployed to carry out surveys and find suspected cases, Vakani said, adding that 1,500 residents of these areas are being monitored apart from regular checking of water and food.

"Through the notification, we have also informed all government and private hospitals in Kalol to keep a close watch on patients and inform the authorities if they come across any suspected case," said Vakani.