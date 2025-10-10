Some BEST routes in south Mumbai see up to 21 pc dip due to Metro Line 3's full-scale debut

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Some major BEST bus routes in south Mumbai witnessed up to 21 per cent drop in ridership on the first day of the full-scale operation of Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR on October 9, an official said on Friday.

The 33.5 kilometre underground Line 3 was fully operational for the first time from 5:55am on Thursday, a day after the final phase between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"BEST ferried 24.14 lakh passengers on October 9 (Thursday), which was higher than the figures recorded over the previous three days. It was 24.13 lakh, 24.07 lakh and 24.08 lakh on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively," an official said.

However, several routes running parallel to Metro Line-3, particularly in south Mumbai, witnessed 21 per cent fall in passengers on October 9 when compared to the previous day, he pointed out.

On route number 103 (RC Church-Kamla Nehru Park), ridership dropped by 21 per cent from around 10,000 on Wednesday to 7,900 on Thursday.

"Similarly, route number 115 (CSMT-Nariman Point) saw 11 per cent decline from 21,500 to 19,066 passengers; route number 135 (Backbay Depot-CSMT) reported 9 per cent drop from 16,700 to 15,300; and route number 66 (Ballard Pier-Sion) saw 2.5 per cent fall from 12,000 to 11,700 passengers," the official said.

BEST bus routes 66, 100, 103, 115 and 138 are among the most crowded ones, especially during rush hours, in south Mumbai. Of these, routes 115 and 138 are operated with air conditioned double decker buses, while routes 66 and 100 are operated with non-AC midi buses. Route 103 is also operated with non-AC regular buses, the official said.

Route number 100, which operates between FPJ Marg and Eros Cinema at Churchgate, witnessed a 32 per cent increase in ridership on October 9 despite the start of Metro Line-3 operations, he pointed out.

"The route carried 1,966 passengers on Thursday, compared to 1,486 the previous day, even though both its terminal points are close to Vidhan Bhavan and Churchgate Metro stations on Line 3," he said.

The BEST undertaking provides public bus services in Mumbai and adjoining areas. With a fleet of around 2,700 buses, it ferries 25 lakh passengers daily.

More than 1.55 lakh commuters travelled on Mumbai Metro Line-3 on Thursday, according to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

He said the corridor recorded a ridership of 1.59 lakh passengers till 9pm on Friday.

The Metro Line 3 connects south Mumbai with the western suburbs through 27 underground stations. The corridor is expected to ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time between key business districts, tourist hubs and residential areas across the city. PTI KK BNM