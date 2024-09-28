Some CMs in Jharkhand for votes while their states reeled under flood: Soren attacks Himanta

Ranchi, Sep 28 (PTI) In an apparent attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren on Saturday said that while "some states" reeled under flood, their CMs were camping here for votes.

Addressing a government function in Ranchi where he unveiled projects worth around Rs 795 crore, Soren took a veiled dig at the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra', claiming that "vultures" were hovering over Jharkhand with elections on the horizon.

"Our opposition has huge money. Even if they are rejected by the people, they purchase governments. This happened in Maharashtra where the government was formed by purchasing members (MLAs)," he said.

"The election is scheduled to take place in Jharkhand in two-three months. So many leaders have been hovering over Jharkhand like vultures," he added.

Around 50 national and state-level leaders of the BJP, including chief ministers of the states it rules, are taking part in the 'Parivartan Yatra', reaching out to the people across all assembly segments in Jharkhand.

In an apparent attack on Sarma, Soren said that some chief ministers were here for votes, while their states were reeling under flood.

Sarma, who is one of the BJP's in-charge for Jharkhand, has been has been extensively campaigning for the party in the state.

Soren alleged the opposition was not able to "digest" the social welfare schemes formulated by his government.

"Our opposition is not able to digest the government scheme under which women are being given Rs 1,000 per month. They went to court against it. Whenever we want to give benefits to the people, they go to the court," he said.

At the function, Soren laid the foundation stone for fencing of tribal religious sites at Rs 222 crore, besides the development of tribal cultural places at Rs 255 crore.

He also laid foundation stones for four hostels, two in Ranchi and two in Palamu. He extended the benefits of the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship scheme to 23 students.

Soren said his government would consider increasing the number of scholarships given under the scheme. PTI SAN SAN SOM