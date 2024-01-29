'Some competition is necessary': BJP's cluster in-charge on LS candidate from Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida, Jan 29 (PTI) BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal on Monday said it was for the organisation to finalise the Lok Sabha candidate amid speculation over who will be the party's nominee from Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency.
Aggarwal said this on the sidelines of a BJP meeting for the Lok Sabha elections preparations in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh.
The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Professional Education and Skill Development is the BJP's cluster in-charge for Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Meerut constituencies.
"Some competition is necessary. If there is no competition the people would stop working and that is why competition is necessary. The organisation is working. When it comes to ticket, everyone has the right to ask for it," Aggarwal told reporters when asked about reports of internal tussle for candidature.
"But the day the BJP finalises the ticket, everyone will be dedicatedly working for 'lotus' (party poll symbol)," he added.
On his role as cluster in-charge for four constituencies, the third-time MLA from Muzaffarnagar said his responsibility was to make sure that the party workers continue working even as he exuded confidence about the BJP bettering its performance in 2024.
During the meeting, where he was joined by BJP's Gautam Buddh Nagar district president Gajendra Mavi, Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma, Aggarwal stressed the need for taking to the public the welfare initiatives started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
"We are also reaching out to the first time voters and are confident of increasing our vote share in the upcoming elections," he told PTI.
On Gautam Buddh Nagar's issues like those of home buyers and farmers, he said the BJP has been working for development both at the central level and in the state.
"There could be some problems and issues at local levels and those would be addressed, too," he added. PTI KIS AS AS AS