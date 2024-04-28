Some countries, institutions want weak govt to make easy profits: PM Modi

Hosapete (Karnataka), Apr 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that some countries and institutions want India and its government to be weak to make profits easily.

He alleged that Congress was also a beneficiary of "this corruption." “When the country is moving fast, some countries and some institutions don’t like it. There are many people who don’t like a strong India. They want the country and its government to be weak, so that they can make profits easily,” Modi said addressing a public meeting at this taluka headquarters town in Vijayanagara district.

Weak government helps them get their work done according to their requirements, he said.

“Congress too was a clear beneficiary of this corruption. This was the game going on but the BJP has become a challenge for them. Their worry is that there is a BJP government which no one can bend,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that those who are aware of the Lutyens Delhi know that before 2014 brokers ruled the roost in the corridors of power.

Hotel suites were booked for years for the lobbyists who would get all their works done through lobbying, Modi said.

The Prime Minister said there is a cleanliness drive in the corridors of power after 2014.

“I want to tell the Congress and its allies in clear terms that how much ever effort you make to stall the BJP, India will be a developed nation,” he said.

He told the gathering that India used to import toys worth crores of rupees but due to his initiatives, the country has become a big toy exporter.

“BJP’s ‘vocal for local’ campaign is creating a global market for our products,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

He blamed the Congress government for allegedly destroying the seeds of development sowed by the BJP in Karnataka. "The Congress does not work, and stalls all the good works BJP had done," he added.

“We worked to develop industries in Karnataka but the Congress created electricity scarcity in the state after coming to power. Without electricity, industries will collapse. The power scarcity has impacted the industries of Karnataka,” Modi alleged. PTI GMS RS GMS SDP