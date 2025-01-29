Some critically injured in Kumbh stampede, crowd pressure remains: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a high-level meeting at his residence here on Wednesday after a stampede at the Maha Kumbh and said some people were "seriously injured" in the incident.

The situation is under control now, even though the crowd pressure remains, he told reporters here after the meeting.

Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and J P Nadda called him to take stock of the situation in Prayagraj.

The chief minister said around 9-10 crore people are in Prayagraj and appealed to devotees to take a dip in the Ganga at their nearest ghats and not try to reach the Sangam Nose to avoid overcrowding.

Multiple casualties were feared after the stampede at the Sangam as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on 'Mauni Amavasya', the most significant ritual at the Maha Kumbh.

This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day. The 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims.

Security personnel and rescue workers were seen carrying the injured on stretchers. People's belongings, including blankets and bags, lay strewn around.

After the chaos subsided, some searched frantically for their family members while others fanned and offered water to those who were trapped in the crowd.

"Between 1 am to 2 am, at the Akhara route where arrangements were made for the Amrit Snan of the Akharas, several devotees jumped over the barricades and some were critically injured. They were immediately rushed to hospital," Adityanath said.

"All the injured are undergoing treatment and we hope and pray for their quick recovery," he said.

"Since the start of the auspicious Mauni Amavasya period, the local administration had been busy trying to ensure safe Amrit Snan for the devotees who have converged here from all over," he said.

Adityanath said PM Modi has called him four times so far to enquire about the well-being of the devotees.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Governor Anandiben Patel also called, the CM added.

"Since morning, we have been busy ensuring that devotees face no inconvenience while taking the holy dip and that is why a high-level meeting was held here with chief secretary, DGP, principal secretary (home), ADG law and order, and other senior officials. The situation in Prayagraj is under control but the crowd pressure is still there," Adityanath said.

He said he was in touch with all Akharas and all of them had agreed to take the holy dip only after the crowd pressure at the ghats eases.

"I have personally spoken to Akahara Parishad heads and other seers including Maha Mandaleshwars. The respected saints have politely agreed to let devotees take the dip (first). They would take the dip only after the crowd pressure eases," he said.

"About 5 crore devotees took the dip yesterday. Till 8.30 am (on Wednesday), over 3 crore devotees had taken the dip," he said, adding that the crowd pressure remains at several spots.

Adityanath appealed to people to take a dip in the Ganga at their nearest ghats and not try to reach the Sangam Nose to avoid overcrowding.

"There is huge crowd pressure in the Sangam Nose area and hence we seek the cooperation of all," he said.

"I appeal to devotees to take bath wherever they are as temporary bathing ghats have been set up. It is not important to head to the Sangam Nose for bathing.

"The elderly, children and asthma patients need to be extremely cautious and bathe at ghats nearest to them. All are Ganga ghats and all would get the same 'punya' (divine blessings) as it is Mauni Amavasya," he said.

Adityanath also urged people not to fall prey to rumours.

"Rumours can cause harm... my appeal is not to let anyone spread negativity," he said.

All are advised to follow directives of the local administration, he added.

Religious leaders also appealed to devotees gathered at the Maha Kumbh to exercise caution and self-discipline.

Swami Rambhadracharya of the Vaishnav sect urged devotees to not insist on bathing at the Sangam Nose and instead bathe at their nearest Ganga ghat. He advised people to stay near their camps and prioritise their safety and that of others.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Ravindra Puri said, "More than 12 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj. Managing such a massive crowd is a challenging task. With lakhs of saints and their followers also present, ensuring the safety of all devotees remains our top priority."

Yoga guru Ramdev urged devotees to exercise self-discipline and take holy dip with caution.